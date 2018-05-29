The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:03 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 30, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As dry weather holds in New England tomorrow, showers and
thunderstorms will advance into the eastern Great Lakes and
mid-Atlantic. The core of downpours from Alberto is forecast
to soak the lower Ohio Valley and western Great Lakes and
bring a localized threat of flooding. Warm, moist air
streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to continued
downpours across the Southeast. Dangerous heat is forecast
to persist across the South Central states, while numerous
showers and storms farther north will keep the upper and
middle Mississippi Valley cooler than earlier in the week.
Locally gusty storms will erupt across the interior West,
including the Great Basin and northern and central Rockies.
Heat will persist in the Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 105 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA
