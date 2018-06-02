The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:03 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 3, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A cold front moving through the Ohio Valley and into the
Northeast tomorrow will bring occasional showers and
thunderstorms from the Great Lakes through the mid-Atlantic
and into the Deep South with steadier rain falling across
the Delmarva Peninsula. Cooler and less humid air will
filter into the Northeast, while the Southeast will remain
muggy. Generally dry conditions and seasonable temperatures
will spread over the Midwest as high pressure builds over
the region. A cold front across the far southern Plains and
into the Great Basin will help afternoon thundershowers
develop, mainly across New Mexico and Colorado. A cold front
approaching the Pacific Northwest will bring a couple of
showers onshore by the end of the day; otherwise, the region
will be warm and dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 107 at Thermal, CA
National Low Saturday 16 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
