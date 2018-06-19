The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak tropical disturbance will focus drenching showers and

thunderstorms over coastal and central Texas as well as part

of Louisiana today. Enough rain may fall in this area to

cause localized but significant flooding. Farther north, a

swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms is forecast to

extend from the northern Rockies and central Plains to part

of the Midwest and mid-Atlantic states. Rainfall at the

local level in this swath may also be intense and repetitive

enough to cause flooding. South of these storms, hot and

humid air will hold from the lower Mississippi Valley to the

southern Atlantic Seaboard, while slightly cooler and less

humid air will extend from the northern Plains to New

England. Farther west, heat will build in the Northwest as

sunshine and seasonable heat hold in the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 104 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Monday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather