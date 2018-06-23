The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A slow-moving storm will bring drenching showers and locally
strong thunderstorms from the Great Lakes and southwestern
New England to the southern Appalachians and the Tennessee
Valley today. Some of the rain may be heavy enough to cause
flash flooding. A few communities over the Ohio Valley,
southern Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region may be hit by
storms with damaging winds. Another pocket of locally severe
storms will target the southern Plains. Showers and storms
are also forecast for parts of the northern Plains and
northern Rockies. Steamy air will hold over the Deep South
with spotty storms over the Florida Peninsula. Most of the
Pacific coast and Southwest can expect dry weather and
plenty of strong late-June sunshine.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA
