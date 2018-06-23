The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 23, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A slow-moving storm will bring drenching showers and locally

strong thunderstorms from the Great Lakes and southwestern

New England to the southern Appalachians and the Tennessee

Valley today. Some of the rain may be heavy enough to cause

flash flooding. A few communities over the Ohio Valley,

southern Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region may be hit by

storms with damaging winds. Another pocket of locally severe

storms will target the southern Plains. Showers and storms

are also forecast for parts of the northern Plains and

northern Rockies. Steamy air will hold over the Deep South

with spotty storms over the Florida Peninsula. Most of the

Pacific coast and Southwest can expect dry weather and

plenty of strong late-June sunshine.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA

