Published 4:32 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 1, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Sweltering heat will continue in the Northeast and Great
Lakes today. The combination of the heat and humidity will
drive AccuWeather's RealFeel(R) Temperatures into the 100s
from southern Missouri to much of New York. These high
temperatures and steamy conditions may be dangerous for
outdoor activities. Severe thunderstorms are expected to
move into parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and much of Michigan.
A weak storm is expected to produce drenching showers and
thunderstorms from South Carolina to Georgia, as well as
much of Florida. Afternoon thunderstorms will form in
western New Mexico, southern Colorado, the panhandle of
Texas and much of Oklahoma. The interior of California will
remain hot and dry with triple-digit high temperatures,
while much of the West will stay dry and comfortable.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 31 at Dillon, CO
