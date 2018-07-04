The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Steering winds will guide showers and thunderstorms from
east to west across the Deep South today. One group of heavy
storms will focus over Louisiana and eastern Texas while
another batch of heavy storms affects the southern Atlantic
coast. Afternoon storms are forecast to erupt from parts of
the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes to the central
Appalachians, upper mid-Atlantic coast and southern New
England. The heat wave will begin to ease in parts of the
Midwest and Northeast, but it will continue over the central
and southern Plains to the interior South. Severe storms are
likely over parts of the Upper Midwest and northern and
central Plains. Much of the West can expect sunshine.
Typical heat is in store for the Southwest with spotty
storms over the central and southern Rockies.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Stanley, ID
