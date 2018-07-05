The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the northeastern

United States tomorrow. The heaviest rainfall is expected to

occur from southern England to the eastern mid-Atlantic

where some of the strongest storms could be gusty. Behind

this line of rain, a cooler and much less humid air mass

will build in across the Great Lakes and Midwest. Meanwhile,

isolated thunderstorms will develop across parts of the

Southern states and the central Plains. Across the West,

heat will build across the Southwest and especially across

Southern California where temperatures could challenge

records. This heat will also contribute to a few showers and

thunderstorms across the Four Corner states, mainly in the

highest elevations.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 112 at Thermal, CA

National Low Thursday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather