The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Chris will stay offshore of the Carolinas but continue to
cause rough surf and seas from Florida to southern New
England today. A wedge of dry air will allow rain-free
conditions from southern New Jersey to the Carolinas and
much of Georgia, while humid air assists with spotty showers
and thunderstorms farther west over the South. Hot and humid
conditions are in store from the Ohio Valley to the
Northeast ahead of a press of cooler air. The leading edge
of the cool air will trigger spotty thunderstorms. The
northern Great Lakes will be dry and cool, while the High
Plains can expect dry but hot conditions. An uptick in
humidity attributed to the monsoon will allow a mosaic of
thunderstorms over the interior West. Much of the Pacific
coast can expect dry weather and sunshine.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA
