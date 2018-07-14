The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 14, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hot and humid conditions are in store from the southern
Plains to the Ohio Valley, Southeast and Northeast today.
Surf may build later in the day along the Atlantic coast if
Beryl reforms offshore. Mainly afternoon thunderstorms will
riddle the Deep South, Great Lakes and middle Mississippi
Valley. Typical warmth is in store for the northern Plains
with at least partial sunshine before a batch of storms is
forecast to form and move southeastward from Montana and
western North Dakota. Much of the Northwest can expect sunny
and hot conditions, away from a cooldown over the northern
Rockies. As the monsoon continues over the Southwest, more
locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms are in store for interior
locations.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 37 at Leadville, CO
