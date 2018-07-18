The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cooler and less humid air will extend from the Midwest to

the Tennessee Valley, southern Appalachians and coastal

areas of the Northeast today. Abundant sunshine is in store

for much of this zone. Locally drenching thunderstorms are

forecast from the Carolina, Georgia and Florida coasts to

Louisiana and part of northeastern Texas. Drenching and

locally severe storms are likely from South Dakota to

eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. The storms over the Plains

will occur near the boundary between the cool air in the

Midwest and very hot, humid air centered over Texas. Much of

the West can expect dry weather. A few storms are likely to

erupt over part of the deserts. However, the amount of

storms will be lower than recent days in the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 123 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 32 at West Yellowstone, MT

