The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 27, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep across
the northeastern United States tomorrow. Some of these
storms can be severe and bring damaging wind gusts and hail,
mainly from northern Virginia into southeastern New York
state. Where the heaviest storms occur, flash flooding will
be a threat, especially given the recent heavy rain across
the area. A few showers and thunderstorms will also extend
into parts of the Southeast. Mainly dry and seasonably cool
weather will be in store across the Midwest. Across the
Plains, it will remain hot across Texas, while strong to
severe thunderstorms impact Kansas, Nebraska and South
Dakota. Spotty thunderstorms will dot the Rockies, while the
West Coast stays dry and hot.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 114 at Needles, CA
National Low Thursday 33 at West Yellowstone, MT
