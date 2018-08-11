The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will ramp up from the Ohio Valley
to the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and southern
New England today. Within this zone, downpours may linger
for a time and lead to the risk of flash flooding. A small
number of the thunderstorms can be gusty enough to knock
down trees in a few communities. Another concentrated area
of showers and thunderstorms is forecast from part of New
Mexico to Texas and Louisiana. While much of this rain will
fall on abnormally dry or drought areas, too much rain can
lead of flash flooding. Much of the northern Plains will be
sunny and hot while a few storms will dot northern New
England, the Great Lakes and the deserts. Much cooler air
will push into the Northwest on gusty winds and spotty
showers. Dryness will prevail in California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 31 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather