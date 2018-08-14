The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tomorrow will be a welcome day of dry weather for much of

the Northeast, with the exception of a few lingering showers

in northern New England. While very warm and humid, the

flood-wary mid-Atlantic will begin to dry out. However, a

very wet day is in store for areas as near as the Ohio

Valley and northern Mississippi Valley. A few storms will

also fire over Florida and along the Gulf Coast, mainly

during the afternoon hours. Those in the central United

States can expect largely dry and sunny weather, though

late-day showers and storms will fire over the Southwest.

The Western states will otherwise experience another warm,

dry and smoky day. More pleasant conditions will prevail

along the Pacific coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 107 at Needles, CA

National Low Tuesday 32 at Angel Fire, NM

