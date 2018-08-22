The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will extend along a press of
cooler and less humid air from New England to the southern
Atlantic and upper Gulf coast today. Some of the storms may
be locally severe with strong winds and flash flooding.
Clouds and spotty showers are likely to linger in the cool
air over the Appalachians and lower Great Lakes region.
Gusty winds around the Great Lakes can lead to large waves
and overwash in lakeshore areas. Most areas from the heart
of the Midwest to Texas and the northern Plains can expect
dry weather. However, a batch of showers and thunderstorms
will extend eastward from the Four Corners region to part of
the central Plains. Fire weather will continue over much of
the rest of the West with another day of significant heat in
the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather