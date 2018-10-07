The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 8, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A warm front will bring areas of drizzle to parts of New

England tomorrow. To the south, a couple of showers and

thunderstorms will occur across South Carolina, Georgia and

Florida. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure will bring

periods of rain and thunderstorms to the Upper Midwest,

while a cold front will provide heavy thunderstorms to the

central and southern Plains. Some of these storms will be

capable of producing flash flooding. Farther west,

occasional snow will fall across western North Dakota and

Wyoming, while a couple of showers will occur across

Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. A trough of low pressure

will bring scattered showers to the Pacific Northwest, while

dry weather is in store for Nevada and California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday 20 at Hohnholz Ranch, CO

