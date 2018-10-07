The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A warm front will bring areas of drizzle to parts of New
England tomorrow. To the south, a couple of showers and
thunderstorms will occur across South Carolina, Georgia and
Florida. Elsewhere, an area of low pressure will bring
periods of rain and thunderstorms to the Upper Midwest,
while a cold front will provide heavy thunderstorms to the
central and southern Plains. Some of these storms will be
capable of producing flash flooding. Farther west,
occasional snow will fall across western North Dakota and
Wyoming, while a couple of showers will occur across
Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. A trough of low pressure
will bring scattered showers to the Pacific Northwest, while
dry weather is in store for Nevada and California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 96 at McAllen, TX
National Low Sunday 20 at Hohnholz Ranch, CO
_____
