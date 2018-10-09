The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Michael will make landfall across the western Florida
Panhandle tomorrow, possibly as a major hurricane. Heavy
rainfall, damaging winds and an inundating storm surge will
accompany the hurricane's push onshore. Flooding rainfall
and strong winds will expand into Georgia tomorrow night. A
smattering of thunderstorms are expected elsewhere across
the Southeast. Aside from a few showers in Maine, the
Northeast can expect another warm, humid and dry day. A
storm preceding a significant push of cooler air will bring
rain and storms from the Upper Midwest through the
Mississippi Valley. Some of the storms could turn locally
damaging. Snow is expected to whiten areas to the north and
west from eastern North Dakota to northern Minnesota. Rain
and mountain snow will sweep through the Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 96 at McAllen, TX
National Low Tuesday 13 at Bodie State Park, CA
