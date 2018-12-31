The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A potent storm will move into the Midwest today, bringing
clouds and wet weather for much of the East. Periods of rain
will fall from Louisiana and Mississippi to Illinois,
Indiana and Michigan and can be heavy enough at times to
lead to flooding. Rain will also extend east through the
Ohio Valley and to much of the Northeast by day's end. By
the end of the day, some precipitation in northern Illinois,
Michigan and southern Wisconsin could change over to snow.
Dry weather is expected for New Year's Eve in New England
and Florida with some sunshine. A storm will move through
the Northern Plains and the Rockies, bringing snow from
Minnesota and the Dakotas through Colorado and into northern
Arizona and New Mexico. Arctic air will fill the Plains and
Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 87 at Naples, FL
National Low Sunday -24 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather