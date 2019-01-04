The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Another batch of snow is forecast to graze part of northern
New England today, while dry weather holds over much of the
rest of the Northeast; however, a storm with drenching rain
will pivot from the lower Mississippi Valley to the southern
Appalachians. Rain is forecast to push northward across
Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia as the day progresses.
Enough rain may fall on parts of the South Central and
Southeastern states to aggravate urban, small stream and
river flooding issues. A few storms may become strong for a
time in the eastern part of the Carolinas, coastal Georgia
and northeastern Florida. Much of the Upper Midwest, Plains,
Rockies and Southwest can expect a dry day with areas of
sunshine. Drenching rain and high country snow are in store
for part of the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -33 at Waverly, CO
_____
