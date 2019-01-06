The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 6, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
In the wake of the storm that produced windy and rainy
weather in the coastal Northeast on Saturday, cold winds
will blow mainly dry air across the Northeast today. There
will be a few snow showers from western and northern New
York state to northern Maine, while coastal areas have sunny
conditions. The spell of dry weather that began late in the
week over the South will continue with sunshine after patchy
fog burns off. A batch of snow and ice is forecast to break
out over the northern Plains. This will become an extensive
area of wintry precipitation from the Upper Midwest to the
Northeast into the first part of this week. Meanwhile, a
series of potent storms will bring areas of flooding rain,
feet of mountain snow and gusty winds to the West, with the
greatest impact along the Pacific coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 82 at McAllen, TX
National Low Saturday -19 at Waverly, CO
