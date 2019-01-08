The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 8, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Snow will blanket northern New England, while a wintry mix
falls farther south over the region with rain showers along
the southern New England coast today. Spotty rain showers
are forecast to extend from the lower Great Lakes to parts
of the southern Appalachians and northwestern Gulf coast.
Many of these showers will weaken before reaching the
southern Atlantic coast at midweek. Snow showers will mark
the leading edge of a batch of much colder air over the
Upper Midwest. This air and snow showers will spin into the
Northeast on Wednesday. Farther west, much of the Plains,
Rockies and Southwest can expect a dry day with areas of
sunshine. The latest storm from the Pacific Ocean will bring
coastal and low elevation rain and mountain snow from
Northern California to Washington.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 86 at McAllen, TX
National Low Monday -17 at Saranac Lake, NY
