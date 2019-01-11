The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 12, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tomorrow will feature frigid, sunny weather across New

England while a large, multifaceted storm barrels through

the central and eastern United States. Snow is expected to

end across areas from Kansas City to Des Moines around

midday while those in the Ohio Valley face rounds of

snowfall throughout the day, where a few inches of

additional accumulation are expected. By the late afternoon,

snow will start to fall over southern Pennsylvania and

around the Washington, D.C., region. An icy mix will fall

across northern Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Farther south, all rain is expected throughout the Deep

South. Otherwise, the only wet weather in the Continental

U.S. will be morning rain over Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 82 at McAllen, TX

National Low Friday -7 at Saranac Lake, NY

