The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 18, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of low pressure will bring snow to eastern New York

and New England today, while a cold front will bring a

couple of morning showers to the Carolina coast as well as

eastern Georgia. A few morning flurries will occur across

the Great Lakes, while dry weather is in store for the Ohio

and Tennessee Valleys. High pressure will also bring dry

weather to the Dakotas, while some afternoon flurries will

occur across western Nebraska. Dry weather is in store for

the southern Plains. Farther west, low pressure will bring

periods of snow to Utah, Colorado, northern Arizona and

northern New Mexico. An upper-level disturbance will bring

a couple of snow showers to eastern Oregon and Idaho, while

dry weather is in store for California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY

