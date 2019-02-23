The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rain and snow showers will gradually taper off across the
Northeast on Sunday as the storm system that moved through
the region to start the weekend continues to move away. High
winds will blast through the region in the wake of the
storm, especially across the Great Lakes reagion, as a new
round of Arctic air moves in across the northern Plains and
into the Northeast. An exiting cold front will bring a
couple morning showers and thundestorms to Southest coast;
otherwise, conditions will be cool and dry across the
southern half of the country with high pressure in control
of the area. Meanwhile, a storm system over the Northwest
will bring showers and occasional downpours to the coast
with periods of snow extending into the interior Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday -28 at Bryce Canyon, UT
_____
