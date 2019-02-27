The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Tomorrow will be a less chilly and increasingly sunny day
across the Northeast as snow moves out to sea. Farther
south, soaking weather will continue across the South, with
the heaviest rain and thunderstorms expected to roll through
areas from Houston to New Orleans. Some icy conditions can
develop to the north across southern Missouri and Illinois,
including St. Louis. Otherwise it will be frigid across the
Midwest with some snow impacting Iowa, southern Wisconsin
and Chicagoland. It will be generally chilly, cloudy and dry
across the Plains, while snow showers dust the interior
Northwest. A few showers are expected up and down the West
Coast. The only sunny, dry weather will be found in the
Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 87 at Marathon, FL
National Low Wednesday -26 at Dunkirk, MT
_____
