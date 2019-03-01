The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 1, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Most areas from the eastern Great Lakes to New England can

expect dry weather and some sunshine today. However, a weak

storm will push eastward across the mid-Atlantic with rain

as well as a strip of accumulating snow on its northern

edge. Areas of rain will dampen locations from the Delmarva

Peninsula to the upper Gulf of Mexico coast. Many rivers in

the South Central and Southeastern states will remain out of

their banks. Snow will fall from the northern Plains to the

Upper Midwest. Patches of snow will fall over the central

and northern Rockies. A batch of rain will dampen the coast

of Oregon and Northern California ahead of a larger storm

with heavy rain forecast to move ashore over much of

California later tonight and into Saturday. Much of the

deserts can expect a dry day with sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday -27 at Grayling, MI

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather