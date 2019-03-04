The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The snowstorm that brought the weekend to an end in the
Northeast will gradually move away from New England today.
Along the end of the storm's cold front, showers and
thunderstorms will occur amid the warm air across the
Florida Peninsula. In the storm's wake, drier and cooler air
will replace Sunday's severe weather in the Southeast. The
Arctic blast gripping the Midwest will begin to plunge into
the Northeast, though residents along the Interstate-95
corridor will not notice the colder weather until night
time. Cold air will also have a firm grip on the southern
Plains with highs 25 to 35 degrees below normal. Meanwhile,
snow over the central Rockies will diminish as dry weather
dominates the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -38 at Ingomar, MT
_____
