The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 8, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Today will turn out milder and sunny across the Northeast,

providing some relief from days of chilly weather. A

quick-hitting storm will bring batches of snow through

portions of the Ohio Valley and southern mid-Atlantic.

Generally light accumulations are expected on grassy

surfaces with roads warm enough to remain just wet. A thin

band of a wintry mix will give way to periods of soaking

rain across the Tennessee Valley, Virginia and Carolinas. It

will otherwise be generally cloudy but pleasantly mild

across the South. Farther west, periods of rain, snow and

ice will pester communities along the length of the Rockies.

The Desert Southwest will be battered with strong winds,

heightening the fire threat. Generally damp, cool conditions

will remain in place on the West Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 88 at Pecos, TX

National Low Thursday -29 at Masardis, ME

