The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 10, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As heavy snow winds down over the Upper Midwest, the potent

storm will bring several inches of snow to northern New

England and a wintry mix to upstate New York and central New

England today. Drenching rain and localized flooding are in

store farther south along the southern New England coast as

rain ends quickly along the mid-Atlantic coast. Gusty winds

will howl from the northern Plains to the mid-Atlantic. A

few heavy, gusty thunderstorms are forecast along the

leading edge of cooler air over the Southeastern states,

while lesser showers dampen the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Most areas from the southern Appalachians to the southern

High Plains and the Northwest will be dry. Rain showers with

mountain snow showers will extend from California to

northern Nevada and Utah as a new storm arrives.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 96 at McAllen, TX

National Low Saturday -17 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather