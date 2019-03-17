The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 17, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry weather will span a large part of the nation to end the
weekend today. This includes in the areas of the North
Central states that area enduring devastating river
flooding. The larger rivers will continue to rise despite
sunshine. High temperatures are expected to be near to
slightly below normal across these areas. The fresh shot of
dry air will arrive behind a weak storm spreading snow
across the lower Great Lakes. Most snow showers in the
Northeast will diminish as the day progresses. The majority
of the region will be dry, brisk and chilly. Florida and
neighboring areas will hold the distinction of being the
wettest in the nation as rain moves through. On the other
side of the country, high pressure will also allow dry and
warm weather to span the West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 90 at Marathon, FL
National Low Saturday -16 at Antero Reservoir, CO
