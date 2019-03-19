The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the nation will be free from powerful storms and

excessive amounts of precipitation today. However, flooding

will continue over parts of the central Plains and Midwest

as runoff progresses into larger rivers. Rain will fall over

parts of the central Plains, but not enough is forecast to

have substantial impact on existing flooding. A storm will

bring more drenching rain to the Florida Peninsula, where

urban flooding can occur. Snow showers will dot the eastern

Great Lakes and northern Minnesota. While spotty snow

showers will affect the southern Rockies, most of the region

can expect dry weather. A new storm from the Pacific Ocean

will spread some rain and mountain snow into California at

night.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 91 at Thermal, CA

National Low Monday -10 at Farson, WY

