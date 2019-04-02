The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will strengthen rapidly along the Carolina and

Georgia coasts today. As it does, rain will ramp up in the

region, as will winds and seas. Coastal flooding can occur

in eastern North Carolina, while urban flooding can occur in

part of the region as well. Snow that started the day

farther west over the Carolinas will end. A few

thunderstorms can become heavy and gusty over the central

and lower part of the Florida Peninsula. Gusty wind, rain

and rough seas will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic

and southern New England coasts tonight. Farther west,

spotty rain will affect the western Great Lakes with snow

showers over the northern tier of the Plains. A storm is

forecast to spread rain and mountain snow from Wyoming to

Northern California and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 91 at Thermal, CA

National Low Monday -3 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather