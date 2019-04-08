The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 8, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cooler air will move into New England today, accompanied by

disruptive snow across Maine. Showers will riddle upstate

New York to southeast New England as warmth continues to

build across the mid-Atlantic. Drenching showers and

thunderstorms will heighten the risk of travel delays and

flash flooding across the Southeast and lower mid-Atlantic.

A few storms could turn severe with hail and damaging winds.

Outside of showers cooling the Upper Midwest, dry, sunny and

warm weather will prevail throughout the nation's

midsection. Moisture is forecast to continue to stream into

the Pacific Northwest, with flash flooding possible.

Isolated thunderstorms can also rumble through parts of

Oregon and Northern California. Heat will keep building in

the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 13 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather