The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The storms that brought snow to northern New England,

thunderstorms to the mid-Atlantic and severe weather to the

Southeast states on Tuesday will move offshore today. In the

wake of the storms, many areas from Maine to Florida can

expect sunshine and cooler conditions. However, with the sun

out in northern New England, it should feel milder. Farther

west, a storm will strengthen rapidly over the Plains. A

blizzard is forecast from the northern Rockies to the

northern Plains. Heavy rain and localized flooding are in

store farther south in the central Plains and Midwest.

Locally severe storms will erupt just south of the rain area

over the central Plains. Winds will howl from the Southwest

to the southern Plains with localized damage likely. Much of

California will be sunny as rain returns to the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 100 at Laredo, TX

National Low Tuesday 13 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

