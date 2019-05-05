The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 5, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will continue to spread across the mid-Atlantic and

southern New England today. Across southeastern

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the northern Delmarva

Peninsula, the heaviest rain is anticipated during the

morning hours. The same storm delivering the rain will cause

showers and thunderstorms to rumble across the Southeast.

Some of the thunderstorms can turn severe across the coastal

plain of the Carolinas and southeastern Georgia. While dry

and mild weather will span areas from the central Great

Lakes to the lower Mississippi Valley, severe thunderstorms

will once again target the southern High Plains during the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will stretch across the

North Central states with snow falling in Montana.

California will turn cooler with a few showers.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 102 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 13 at Gothic, CO

