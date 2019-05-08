The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry weather and some sunshine are in store for much of New
England today. A damp breeze from the ocean is likely to
cause clouds over much of the mid-Atlantic. Warmth and some
sunshine are forecast to remain in the Southeast states.
Meanwhile, a large and slow-moving storm will bring heavy
rain and flooding problems from the central Plains to the
central Great Lakes region, while severe storms including
the risk of tornadoes is to extend from the mid-Mississippi
Valley to parts of Texas and Louisiana. Large hail, damaging
wind gusts and flash flooding may also accompany some of the
storms. Lesser rain showers with spotty thunderstorms and
high-elevation snow will fall over the central and northern
Rockies to part of the Great Basin. Much of the Pacific
coast will be dry with building warmth in the Northwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 98 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 18 at Cotton, MN
