The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 27, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The Northeast will enjoy some of the nicest weather on this

Memorial Day as high pressure sweeps in dry air. Any

lingering shower or thunderstorm over the southern

mid-Atlantic and upper Ohio Valley will be spotty, while

record heat sizzles the South. Rain and thunderstorms will

spoil holiday plans from the Midwest to the northern

Rockies. Some of the thunderstorms from Nebraska to northern

Illinois and into Indiana can turn severe in the afternoon

and overnight hours. Any severe thunderstorms that ignite

over the southern Plains will be very isolated. Meanwhile, a

storm will deliver rain and mountain snow to much of the

Intermountain West. Gusty winds will keep the fire danger

high across New Mexico. California will be drier but still

cool for Memorial Day.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Hinesville, GA

National Low Sunday 20 at Gothic, CO

