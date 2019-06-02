The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Drenching showers and thunderstorms are forecast to advance

slowly across the Northeast states today. Some of the storms

can be severe with flash flooding and strong wind gusts from

part of New England to the southern Appalachians. A few

storms will riddle Florida, while much of the balance of the

Southeast states will be dry. Most areas from the central

Great Lakes to the northern Plains can expect a dry day with

rather cool conditions in eastern locations. Showers and

severe storms will erupt over the southern Plains, mainly

just east of the Rockies. A tropical feature over the

southwestern Gulf of Mexico bears watching for the spread of

torrential downpours in parts of Texas next week. A few

storms will be scattered about the interior West while

warmth holds on in Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 105 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

