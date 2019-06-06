The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will provide dry, sunny and pleasant weather
across the Midwest and Northeast tomorrow. Meanwhile, a
storm system tapping into a large amount of tropical
moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms
across the Southeast. The rain will generally be beneficial
as the region has had a lack of rain for a couple of weeks
and is currently facing abnormally dry to moderate drought
conditions. However, too much rain in a short time can lead
to flooding. Dry weather will stretch across the Plains and
Southwest while another system brings a few rain and
mountain snow showers and a push of cool air across the
Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 102 at Needles, CA
National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO
_____
