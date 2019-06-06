The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will provide dry, sunny and pleasant weather

across the Midwest and Northeast tomorrow. Meanwhile, a

storm system tapping into a large amount of tropical

moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms

across the Southeast. The rain will generally be beneficial

as the region has had a lack of rain for a couple of weeks

and is currently facing abnormally dry to moderate drought

conditions. However, too much rain in a short time can lead

to flooding. Dry weather will stretch across the Plains and

Southwest while another system brings a few rain and

mountain snow showers and a push of cool air across the

Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 102 at Needles, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO

