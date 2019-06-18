The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the

mid-Atlantic coast through the central and southern parts of

the Appalachians, Ohio Valley, middle Mississippi Valley and

central and southern Plains today. Within this zone, some of

the storms will be severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and

an isolated tornado. However, the most common risk to lives

and property in the same zone will be from flash flooding. A

few thunderstorms in the Southeast states can also become

severe with strong winds and flash flooding. Some needed

rainfall will occur in parts of Florida, Georgia and the

Carolina coast. A few storms are also in store for the

northern and central Rockies. Much of the area from northern

New England to the upper Great Lakes and the northern Plains

will be dry. Areas west of the Rockies will also be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 33 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

