The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 22, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large batch of cool air will keep much of New England, the

mid-Atlantic and the eastern Great Lakes region free from

rain and thunderstorms today. However, the same atmospheric

traffic jam will cause showers and thunderstorms, along with

severe weather to repeat over portions of the Plains,

Mississippi Valley and Southeast. Some communities will be

hit with damaging winds, flash flooding, hail and frequent

lightning strikes during the pattern. Hot and humid

conditions will hold over the southern Plains and Deep

South. Much of the West will be cool for the middle of June.

Gusty winds can kick up dust and raise the risk of wildfires

in the Southwest. Showers and storms will riddle the

Rockies. Much of the West Coast can expect dry weather as

low clouds linger in coastal Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 19 at Daniel, WY

