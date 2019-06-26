The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As hot and humid air holds in the Southeast, warmth and

humidity will build in the Northeast today. Storms will dot

the Florida Peninsula, while a more general zone of

thunderstorms, some with locally gusty winds and heavy rain,

will extend from the eastern Great Lakes to parts of the

Ohio and lower Mississippi valleys, as well as the southern

Plains. The risk of severe thunderstorms is expected to be

greatest over the northern and central Plains to part of the

upper Mississippi Valley. Storms in this area can bring high

winds, flash flooding and hail. Cooler air will settle over

the Northwest with showers, while a few thunderstorms erupt

over part of the northern Rockies. Much of the Southwest can

expect a sunny day, aside from morning low clouds along the

California coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 24 at Aspen Springs, CO

