The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the nation can expect fairly typical weather with
widespread sunshine highs in the 80s and 90s today. The
combination of sunshine, humidity and other factors can make
it feel 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the actual
temperature. An uptick in showers and thunderstorms is in
store for the Northeast as cool air begins to push southward
from Canada. Some of the storms are forecast to become
severe with damaging winds, hail and bursts of heavy rain. A
few slow-moving storms are likely to dot the south. As these
storms pulse during the afternoon, locally heavy rain and
gusty winds can occur. On the northern rim of the heat, over
the northern Plains, there is the risk of a complex of
severe storms. Aside from spotty storms over the Rockies,
much of the West will be free of rain.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 113 at Eloy, AZ
National Low Friday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA
