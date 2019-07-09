The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Sunshine is in store with low to moderate humidity from much
of the Great Lakes to the New England and upper mid-Atlantic
coast today. The dry push is forecast to grind to a halt
over the southern Appalachians and the lower mid-Atlantic
coast. In the swath from Florida to Mississippi, Arkansas,
the Carolinas and southern Virginia, downpours can occur at
any time with the bulk of the thunderstorm activity during
the afternoon and evening hours. Another zone of showers and
thunderstorms will extend from the central and northern
Plains to Minnesota and Montana. A few of the storms in this
swath can be locally severe during the afternoon and evening
hours. Much of the area from the southern Plains and the
western Gulf coast to California and interior Washington can
expect sunshine. Showers will reach the Northwest coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 33 at Boca Reservoir, CA
_____
