US Forecast for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;30;35;28;Windy with some snow;WNW;17;70%;90%;1

Albuquerque, NM;51;37;64;42;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;44%;1%;6

Anchorage, AK;36;26;37;25;Some sun;NNE;8;85%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;38;28;44;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;14;45%;54%;4

Atlanta, GA;51;33;53;31;Partly sunny, cool;NW;10;43%;2%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;44;34;45;31;Partly sunny, windy;W;20;60%;12%;5

Austin, TX;67;45;70;45;Plenty of sunshine;NE;3;46%;1%;7

Baltimore, MD;41;34;47;32;Partly sunny, windy;W;15;43%;27%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;63;39;65;38;Plenty of sun;N;6;54%;4%;7

Billings, MT;47;23;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;64%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;55;33;56;32;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;8;47%;1%;6

Bismarck, ND;34;7;35;14;Partly sunny;SSW;9;81%;2%;4

Boise, ID;63;40;67;43;Variable cloudiness;ESE;15;40%;75%;4

Boston, MA;41;32;33;30;A snowstorm, windy;WNW;29;84%;92%;1

Bridgeport, CT;42;33;37;29;Windy with snow;W;22;73%;85%;1

Buffalo, NY;34;25;34;27;Snow showers;WNW;10;77%;79%;2

Burlington, VT;38;29;34;30;Windy with snow;NW;17;77%;90%;1

Caribou, ME;40;23;36;29;A bit of snow, windy;NNE;16;68%;94%;1

Casper, WY;52;19;55;26;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;44%;1%;5

Charleston, SC;56;37;60;39;Mostly sunny;W;8;43%;3%;6

Charleston, WV;44;28;40;25;A snow shower;WNW;9;62%;84%;2

Charlotte, NC;42;32;52;30;Partly sunny, cool;NW;8;41%;11%;5

Cheyenne, WY;49;19;50;26;Sunshine;S;8;38%;2%;5

Chicago, IL;40;28;35;23;A little p.m. snow;NNW;15;52%;57%;3

Cleveland, OH;35;29;33;26;Flurries and squalls;NNW;16;74%;88%;1

Columbia, SC;48;35;58;35;Mostly sunny, cool;W;7;41%;7%;6

Columbus, OH;41;24;36;21;A snow shower;WNW;12;52%;84%;2

Concord, NH;40;29;33;27;Snow, heavy at times;WNW;23;77%;94%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;43;65;42;Partly sunny;NNE;10;42%;0%;6

Denver, CO;58;26;56;34;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;3%;5

Des Moines, IA;47;25;43;24;Partly sunny;NW;13;53%;0%;4

Detroit, MI;36;26;36;22;Snow showers;NW;10;65%;72%;2

Dodge City, KS;56;26;56;29;Mostly sunny;SE;8;33%;6%;5

Duluth, MN;39;19;34;22;Partly sunny;SW;7;62%;1%;4

El Paso, TX;64;43;72;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;32%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;30;14;35;19;Partly sunny;NNE;4;60%;74%;1

Fargo, ND;30;11;30;19;Partly sunny;SSW;6;72%;1%;4

Grand Junction, CO;63;37;65;40;Becoming cloudy;ENE;6;37%;3%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;40;27;36;22;Snow showers, cold;NNW;14;63%;68%;2

Hartford, CT;44;33;35;28;Snow, windy, colder;W;17;74%;85%;1

Helena, MT;44;21;48;28;Mostly sunny;SW;3;64%;3%;4

Honolulu, HI;78;70;78;73;Spotty showers;ENE;16;71%;91%;2

Houston, TX;67;48;70;48;Sunshine;NNE;6;49%;7%;7

Indianapolis, IN;40;27;38;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;11;56%;59%;2

Jackson, MS;57;36;61;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;51%;2%;6

Jacksonville, FL;65;41;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;43%;8%;7

Juneau, AK;43;37;48;37;A thick cloud cover;E;2;84%;44%;1

Kansas City, MO;53;29;51;28;Mostly sunny;NW;9;45%;0%;5

Knoxville, TN;49;31;46;28;Rather cloudy;NW;8;51%;22%;4

Las Vegas, NV;73;56;77;58;Partly sunny;WSW;7;43%;26%;5

Lexington, KY;43;26;40;22;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;62%;81%;2

Little Rock, AR;58;35;58;33;Mostly sunny;N;8;43%;0%;5

Long Beach, CA;71;58;69;57;A shower or two;SW;5;77%;80%;2

Los Angeles, CA;71;58;67;54;A shower or two;SSW;4;91%;77%;2

Louisville, KY;45;30;43;26;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;55%;65%;2

Madison, WI;41;23;33;18;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;10;60%;15%;3

Memphis, TN;57;33;54;31;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;8;51%;0%;5

Miami, FL;77;53;71;56;Clouds breaking;NE;9;49%;33%;7

Milwaukee, WI;46;26;34;23;Colder;NNW;16;51%;36%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;40;22;37;23;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;58%;1%;4

Mobile, AL;62;40;64;40;Sunny;N;8;46%;5%;6

Montgomery, AL;54;34;55;33;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;7;46%;2%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;13;5;12;7;Snow, some heavy;NW;37;97%;98%;1

Nashville, TN;48;31;49;27;Sunny intervals;NW;8;52%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;62;47;63;47;Cool with sunshine;N;8;53%;6%;7

New York, NY;44;34;42;32;A little a.m. snow;W;23;63%;56%;2

Newark, NJ;43;33;41;29;A little a.m. snow;W;19;62%;57%;2

Norfolk, VA;43;33;49;31;Partly sunny;WNW;13;49%;15%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;55;31;58;33;Mostly sunny;NE;8;42%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;71;41;53;38;A little p.m. rain;SW;6;87%;80%;1

Omaha, NE;49;23;44;26;Partly sunny;SSE;10;60%;0%;4

Orlando, FL;74;46;70;46;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;36%;10%;7

Philadelphia, PA;43;33;44;29;Windy;W;18;53%;9%;5

Phoenix, AZ;82;59;84;62;Partly sunny;NE;5;32%;2%;6

Pittsburgh, PA;44;26;37;25;A snow shower;WNW;11;55%;89%;2

Portland, ME;40;29;33;31;Snow, heavy at times;NW;23;77%;96%;1

Portland, OR;69;51;54;42;Cooler with rain;N;7;73%;85%;1

Providence, RI;44;32;33;29;A snowstorm, windy;W;23;78%;86%;2

Raleigh, NC;37;31;48;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;50%;27%;5

Reno, NV;63;47;58;34;Occasional rain;WSW;14;48%;87%;2

Richmond, VA;37;29;50;27;Partly sunny;W;13;42%;15%;5

Roswell, NM;63;34;67;37;Partial sunshine;SSE;9;32%;1%;6

Sacramento, CA;74;59;61;46;Cooler with rain;S;9;77%;91%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;64;41;67;51;Partly sunny;ESE;7;44%;20%;5

San Antonio, TX;69;46;70;45;Mostly sunny;NE;7;45%;3%;7

San Diego, CA;66;60;70;61;Variable cloudiness;WSW;7;71%;67%;4

San Francisco, CA;63;56;59;49;Periods of rain;SW;10;87%;89%;2

Savannah, GA;59;36;62;36;Partly sunny;W;7;46%;2%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;49;55;43;Occasional rain;SSE;9;73%;85%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;40;16;37;22;Partly sunny;SSW;6;65%;0%;4

Spokane, WA;61;32;62;42;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;57%;74%;3

Springfield, IL;51;27;41;23;Partly sunny, colder;NNW;16;55%;4%;5

St. Louis, MO;45;28;44;24;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;11;51%;2%;5

Tampa, FL;68;45;66;46;Partly sunny;NW;7;46%;8%;7

Toledo, OH;37;24;35;21;P.M. snow showers;NNW;10;65%;78%;2

Tucson, AZ;80;54;83;52;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;31%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;55;31;57;29;Mostly sunny;NE;6;44%;1%;5

Vero Beach, FL;73;44;69;41;Partly sunny;NE;9;52%;8%;7

Washington, DC;44;32;48;31;Partly sunny, chilly;W;16;42%;24%;5

Wichita, KS;55;28;56;28;Mostly sunny;NE;8;36%;0%;5

Wilmington, DE;44;33;46;29;Partly sunny, windy;W;17;51%;5%;4

