US Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
US Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;31;21;32;10;Sunshine;NW;14;49%;25%;4
Albuquerque, NM;60;40;65;37;Clouds and sun;S;9;25%;8%;6
Anchorage, AK;40;30;39;33;Clouds and sun;S;3;91%;33%;2
Asheville, NC;63;41;70;46;A little rain;W;8;65%;85%;4
Atlanta, GA;71;53;74;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;71%;70%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;43;29;46;30;Partly sunny;NNW;14;41%;27%;5
Austin, TX;88;65;84;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;80%;4
Baltimore, MD;43;30;45;32;Inc. clouds;WNW;5;41%;28%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;74;66;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;79%;67%;3
Billings, MT;41;27;39;27;A shower;NW;8;85%;64%;4
Birmingham, AL;67;58;78;56;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;65%;61%;4
Bismarck, ND;34;18;39;21;Partly sunny;SE;8;75%;12%;4
Boise, ID;47;35;47;34;Occasional rain;WNW;7;67%;81%;1
Boston, MA;37;24;35;17;Partly sunny;NW;13;42%;25%;4
Bridgeport, CT;37;24;43;21;Partly sunny;NNW;11;44%;6%;5
Buffalo, NY;30;21;36;18;Plenty of sun;NNW;10;62%;3%;4
Burlington, VT;28;20;22;7;Breezy and very cold;NW;15;52%;60%;4
Caribou, ME;29;11;18;5;Colder;NW;15;53%;33%;2
Casper, WY;48;23;56;23;Not as cool;SW;15;41%;27%;5
Charleston, SC;74;48;72;60;Becoming cloudy;SW;9;59%;15%;5
Charleston, WV;46;28;45;29;Periods of rain;NNE;5;77%;73%;1
Charlotte, NC;71;40;70;50;Spotty showers;SW;7;54%;84%;2
Cheyenne, WY;42;22;54;28;Mostly sunny;NW;10;41%;12%;5
Chicago, IL;34;33;44;29;Clouds breaking;N;11;56%;9%;4
Cleveland, OH;31;27;39;30;Periods of sun, cold;NNW;7;57%;3%;4
Columbia, SC;77;46;72;55;Spotty showers;SW;8;67%;69%;2
Columbus, OH;41;28;41;23;Some glaze;NNE;7;60%;60%;1
Concord, NH;33;15;28;8;Sun and clouds, cold;NW;15;47%;25%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;59;84;66;Showers around;NNE;7;44%;86%;4
Denver, CO;56;31;64;34;Lots of sun, warmer;W;8;35%;11%;5
Des Moines, IA;36;32;44;33;Cloudy, not as cold;WSW;8;76%;29%;1
Detroit, MI;38;23;45;27;Mostly sunny, milder;E;6;49%;5%;5
Dodge City, KS;65;30;66;38;Partly sunny;SE;9;44%;1%;5
Duluth, MN;37;20;46;27;Sunny;WSW;5;62%;1%;4
El Paso, TX;72;55;73;50;Mostly cloudy;W;10;25%;1%;6
Fairbanks, AK;25;19;34;20;Mostly sunny;W;4;74%;59%;2
Fargo, ND;37;14;39;25;Mostly sunny;S;5;71%;3%;4
Grand Junction, CO;53;37;58;37;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;37%;66%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;40;23;48;27;Mostly sunny;NW;6;48%;5%;4
Hartford, CT;37;23;40;18;Partly sunny;NNW;12;47%;18%;4
Helena, MT;46;21;36;24;Afternoon flurries;WNW;5;83%;89%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;72;86;73;Mild with some sun;NE;4;65%;26%;8
Houston, TX;82;69;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;78%;67%;3
Indianapolis, IN;46;34;44;26;Spotty showers;NE;9;78%;65%;1
Jackson, MS;65;61;79;62;Warmer;SSW;9;75%;66%;2
Jacksonville, FL;76;48;81;60;Sunshine and nice;SW;8;50%;20%;7
Juneau, AK;43;31;44;30;Clouds and sun;E;3;84%;11%;2
Kansas City, MO;58;43;53;38;Cloudy;NE;10;58%;6%;2
Knoxville, TN;65;48;73;49;Spotty showers;W;10;64%;87%;3
Las Vegas, NV;65;47;60;43;Mostly cloudy;NW;16;32%;35%;2
Lexington, KY;49;39;56;33;A little rain;NE;7;78%;75%;1
Little Rock, AR;73;55;78;50;Warmer;NE;7;41%;61%;6
Long Beach, CA;62;51;62;47;Decreasing clouds;WNW;9;54%;52%;3
Los Angeles, CA;63;48;62;46;Decreasing clouds;W;6;59%;50%;3
Louisville, KY;51;42;56;35;A little a.m. rain;NNE;6;79%;80%;1
Madison, WI;39;25;51;25;Turning sunny;S;6;46%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;68;60;77;49;Warmer with some sun;N;11;60%;30%;4
Miami, FL;77;63;80;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;57%;7%;8
Milwaukee, WI;42;29;45;31;Milder;WSW;7;53%;3%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;25;48;31;Sunny and milder;W;4;48%;0%;4
Mobile, AL;65;63;76;64;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;8;85%;67%;4
Montgomery, AL;69;56;75;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;71%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;3;-11;-5;-11;Very windy, flurries;NW;49;91%;61%;2
Nashville, TN;68;58;77;44;Showers around;NNW;9;55%;81%;5
New Orleans, LA;73;66;79;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;82%;71%;4
New York, NY;39;28;49;28;Sun, some clouds;NNW;12;35%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;39;25;48;25;Partly sunny;NNW;11;39%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;55;31;54;38;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;6;46%;84%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;79;43;68;48;Not as warm;ESE;9;46%;5%;5
Olympia, WA;57;31;53;34;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;76%;44%;1
Omaha, NE;38;32;47;31;Cloudy;S;8;74%;14%;1
Orlando, FL;78;56;85;62;Partly sunny;W;7;41%;16%;7
Philadelphia, PA;41;26;48;26;Partly sunny;N;10;36%;14%;5
Phoenix, AZ;75;51;71;50;Clouds and sun, cool;WSW;7;34%;31%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;38;21;39;23;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;53%;27%;4
Portland, ME;37;19;27;11;Morning flurries;WNW;15;42%;55%;3
Portland, OR;54;40;53;40;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;74%;68%;1
Providence, RI;38;23;39;16;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;12;43%;23%;4
Raleigh, NC;68;35;64;42;Spotty showers;NNE;6;50%;89%;2
Reno, NV;38;25;39;20;Snow at times;W;8;55%;76%;3
Richmond, VA;52;25;48;32;Variable clouds;N;6;45%;54%;2
Roswell, NM;76;46;75;48;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;22%;9%;4
Sacramento, CA;57;41;57;36;A passing shower;N;6;67%;66%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;56;44;48;32;Spotty showers;SE;11;61%;91%;2
San Antonio, TX;87;64;86;67;Decreasing clouds;SSE;7;71%;67%;4
San Diego, CA;62;55;62;53;A shower or two;WNW;8;65%;67%;6
San Francisco, CA;53;45;54;43;A passing shower;NW;8;72%;61%;3
Savannah, GA;76;48;78;57;Variable cloudiness;W;7;50%;19%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;38;54;41;Mostly cloudy;S;8;67%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;39;26;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;80%;12%;1
Spokane, WA;55;33;52;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;63%;27%;3
Springfield, IL;47;38;46;30;A morning shower;N;10;77%;60%;1
St. Louis, MO;51;44;53;36;Cloudy;N;9;69%;57%;1
Tampa, FL;74;48;78;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;56%;14%;8
Toledo, OH;38;24;44;28;Not as cold;SW;3;53%;4%;4
Tucson, AZ;75;47;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;29%;57%;7
Tulsa, OK;80;43;69;48;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;51%;6%;5
Vero Beach, FL;72;52;82;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;57%;14%;8
Washington, DC;47;29;44;29;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;53%;51%;2
Wichita, KS;72;38;65;42;Partial sunshine;E;7;48%;3%;5
Wilmington, DE;43;27;48;27;Some sun;N;12;39%;25%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, Forecast