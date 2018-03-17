US Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;31;21;32;10;Sunshine;NW;14;49%;25%;4

Albuquerque, NM;60;40;65;37;Clouds and sun;S;9;25%;8%;6

Anchorage, AK;40;30;39;33;Clouds and sun;S;3;91%;33%;2

Asheville, NC;63;41;70;46;A little rain;W;8;65%;85%;4

Atlanta, GA;71;53;74;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;71%;70%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;43;29;46;30;Partly sunny;NNW;14;41%;27%;5

Austin, TX;88;65;84;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;80%;4

Baltimore, MD;43;30;45;32;Inc. clouds;WNW;5;41%;28%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;74;66;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;79%;67%;3

Billings, MT;41;27;39;27;A shower;NW;8;85%;64%;4

Birmingham, AL;67;58;78;56;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;65%;61%;4

Bismarck, ND;34;18;39;21;Partly sunny;SE;8;75%;12%;4

Boise, ID;47;35;47;34;Occasional rain;WNW;7;67%;81%;1

Boston, MA;37;24;35;17;Partly sunny;NW;13;42%;25%;4

Bridgeport, CT;37;24;43;21;Partly sunny;NNW;11;44%;6%;5

Buffalo, NY;30;21;36;18;Plenty of sun;NNW;10;62%;3%;4

Burlington, VT;28;20;22;7;Breezy and very cold;NW;15;52%;60%;4

Caribou, ME;29;11;18;5;Colder;NW;15;53%;33%;2

Casper, WY;48;23;56;23;Not as cool;SW;15;41%;27%;5

Charleston, SC;74;48;72;60;Becoming cloudy;SW;9;59%;15%;5

Charleston, WV;46;28;45;29;Periods of rain;NNE;5;77%;73%;1

Charlotte, NC;71;40;70;50;Spotty showers;SW;7;54%;84%;2

Cheyenne, WY;42;22;54;28;Mostly sunny;NW;10;41%;12%;5

Chicago, IL;34;33;44;29;Clouds breaking;N;11;56%;9%;4

Cleveland, OH;31;27;39;30;Periods of sun, cold;NNW;7;57%;3%;4

Columbia, SC;77;46;72;55;Spotty showers;SW;8;67%;69%;2

Columbus, OH;41;28;41;23;Some glaze;NNE;7;60%;60%;1

Concord, NH;33;15;28;8;Sun and clouds, cold;NW;15;47%;25%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;59;84;66;Showers around;NNE;7;44%;86%;4

Denver, CO;56;31;64;34;Lots of sun, warmer;W;8;35%;11%;5

Des Moines, IA;36;32;44;33;Cloudy, not as cold;WSW;8;76%;29%;1

Detroit, MI;38;23;45;27;Mostly sunny, milder;E;6;49%;5%;5

Dodge City, KS;65;30;66;38;Partly sunny;SE;9;44%;1%;5

Duluth, MN;37;20;46;27;Sunny;WSW;5;62%;1%;4

El Paso, TX;72;55;73;50;Mostly cloudy;W;10;25%;1%;6

Fairbanks, AK;25;19;34;20;Mostly sunny;W;4;74%;59%;2

Fargo, ND;37;14;39;25;Mostly sunny;S;5;71%;3%;4

Grand Junction, CO;53;37;58;37;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;37%;66%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;40;23;48;27;Mostly sunny;NW;6;48%;5%;4

Hartford, CT;37;23;40;18;Partly sunny;NNW;12;47%;18%;4

Helena, MT;46;21;36;24;Afternoon flurries;WNW;5;83%;89%;2

Honolulu, HI;84;72;86;73;Mild with some sun;NE;4;65%;26%;8

Houston, TX;82;69;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;78%;67%;3

Indianapolis, IN;46;34;44;26;Spotty showers;NE;9;78%;65%;1

Jackson, MS;65;61;79;62;Warmer;SSW;9;75%;66%;2

Jacksonville, FL;76;48;81;60;Sunshine and nice;SW;8;50%;20%;7

Juneau, AK;43;31;44;30;Clouds and sun;E;3;84%;11%;2

Kansas City, MO;58;43;53;38;Cloudy;NE;10;58%;6%;2

Knoxville, TN;65;48;73;49;Spotty showers;W;10;64%;87%;3

Las Vegas, NV;65;47;60;43;Mostly cloudy;NW;16;32%;35%;2

Lexington, KY;49;39;56;33;A little rain;NE;7;78%;75%;1

Little Rock, AR;73;55;78;50;Warmer;NE;7;41%;61%;6

Long Beach, CA;62;51;62;47;Decreasing clouds;WNW;9;54%;52%;3

Los Angeles, CA;63;48;62;46;Decreasing clouds;W;6;59%;50%;3

Louisville, KY;51;42;56;35;A little a.m. rain;NNE;6;79%;80%;1

Madison, WI;39;25;51;25;Turning sunny;S;6;46%;4%;4

Memphis, TN;68;60;77;49;Warmer with some sun;N;11;60%;30%;4

Miami, FL;77;63;80;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;57%;7%;8

Milwaukee, WI;42;29;45;31;Milder;WSW;7;53%;3%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;25;48;31;Sunny and milder;W;4;48%;0%;4

Mobile, AL;65;63;76;64;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;8;85%;67%;4

Montgomery, AL;69;56;75;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;71%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;3;-11;-5;-11;Very windy, flurries;NW;49;91%;61%;2

Nashville, TN;68;58;77;44;Showers around;NNW;9;55%;81%;5

New Orleans, LA;73;66;79;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;82%;71%;4

New York, NY;39;28;49;28;Sun, some clouds;NNW;12;35%;0%;5

Newark, NJ;39;25;48;25;Partly sunny;NNW;11;39%;2%;5

Norfolk, VA;55;31;54;38;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;6;46%;84%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;79;43;68;48;Not as warm;ESE;9;46%;5%;5

Olympia, WA;57;31;53;34;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;76%;44%;1

Omaha, NE;38;32;47;31;Cloudy;S;8;74%;14%;1

Orlando, FL;78;56;85;62;Partly sunny;W;7;41%;16%;7

Philadelphia, PA;41;26;48;26;Partly sunny;N;10;36%;14%;5

Phoenix, AZ;75;51;71;50;Clouds and sun, cool;WSW;7;34%;31%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;38;21;39;23;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;53%;27%;4

Portland, ME;37;19;27;11;Morning flurries;WNW;15;42%;55%;3

Portland, OR;54;40;53;40;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;74%;68%;1

Providence, RI;38;23;39;16;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;12;43%;23%;4

Raleigh, NC;68;35;64;42;Spotty showers;NNE;6;50%;89%;2

Reno, NV;38;25;39;20;Snow at times;W;8;55%;76%;3

Richmond, VA;52;25;48;32;Variable clouds;N;6;45%;54%;2

Roswell, NM;76;46;75;48;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;22%;9%;4

Sacramento, CA;57;41;57;36;A passing shower;N;6;67%;66%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;56;44;48;32;Spotty showers;SE;11;61%;91%;2

San Antonio, TX;87;64;86;67;Decreasing clouds;SSE;7;71%;67%;4

San Diego, CA;62;55;62;53;A shower or two;WNW;8;65%;67%;6

San Francisco, CA;53;45;54;43;A passing shower;NW;8;72%;61%;3

Savannah, GA;76;48;78;57;Variable cloudiness;W;7;50%;19%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;38;54;41;Mostly cloudy;S;8;67%;44%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;39;26;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;80%;12%;1

Spokane, WA;55;33;52;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;63%;27%;3

Springfield, IL;47;38;46;30;A morning shower;N;10;77%;60%;1

St. Louis, MO;51;44;53;36;Cloudy;N;9;69%;57%;1

Tampa, FL;74;48;78;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;56%;14%;8

Toledo, OH;38;24;44;28;Not as cold;SW;3;53%;4%;4

Tucson, AZ;75;47;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;29%;57%;7

Tulsa, OK;80;43;69;48;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;51%;6%;5

Vero Beach, FL;72;52;82;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;57%;14%;8

Washington, DC;47;29;44;29;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;53%;51%;2

Wichita, KS;72;38;65;42;Partial sunshine;E;7;48%;3%;5

Wilmington, DE;43;27;48;27;Some sun;N;12;39%;25%;5

