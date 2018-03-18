US Forecast
Updated 8:32 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
US Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;39;10;32;13;Breezy with sunshine;NNW;14;45%;11%;4
Albuquerque, NM;64;38;52;29;Windy;NW;19;32%;63%;4
Anchorage, AK;38;33;41;36;Showers of rain/snow;SSE;4;83%;86%;2
Asheville, NC;71;47;64;47;Partly sunny;SE;7;53%;80%;6
Atlanta, GA;73;54;72;55;Partly sunny;ENE;6;52%;78%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;46;31;47;34;Sunshine;SW;8;42%;0%;5
Austin, TX;86;66;89;60;Clouds and sun;S;4;57%;33%;6
Baltimore, MD;45;33;56;38;Sunny and milder;WNW;3;38%;1%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;80;66;79;68;Fog in the morning;S;8;79%;78%;2
Billings, MT;37;27;41;26;A bit of snow;S;8;74%;87%;3
Birmingham, AL;79;55;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;59%;80%;2
Bismarck, ND;37;21;35;26;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;9;81%;84%;1
Boise, ID;46;34;50;31;Sun and clouds;ENE;8;56%;45%;4
Boston, MA;39;16;34;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;18;38%;0%;5
Bridgeport, CT;44;22;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;38%;4%;5
Buffalo, NY;36;19;39;22;More sun than clouds;NNW;10;63%;11%;5
Burlington, VT;26;6;24;10;Very cold;NNW;13;52%;0%;4
Caribou, ME;15;3;20;6;Some sun, very cold;NW;14;52%;34%;3
Casper, WY;57;23;37;20;Colder;NNW;16;76%;75%;1
Charleston, SC;72;61;75;57;Partly sunny;E;8;61%;73%;6
Charleston, WV;44;31;57;35;Mostly sunny, milder;ENE;3;54%;5%;5
Charlotte, NC;71;52;65;48;Sun and clouds, nice;ESE;6;52%;65%;4
Cheyenne, WY;54;26;46;24;Snow, breezy, cooler;NNW;17;65%;88%;2
Chicago, IL;41;30;52;36;Sunny, not as cool;ENE;6;44%;3%;5
Cleveland, OH;39;30;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;10;55%;3%;5
Columbia, SC;71;58;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;5;48%;65%;6
Columbus, OH;42;24;53;33;Sunny and milder;NE;5;54%;3%;5
Concord, NH;35;7;29;10;Sunny and cold;WNW;13;42%;2%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;61;81;57;A t-storm in spots;SSW;15;64%;44%;4
Denver, CO;65;35;58;30;Rain and snow shower;N;13;40%;91%;4
Des Moines, IA;38;33;48;33;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;72%;5%;1
Detroit, MI;46;27;53;28;Sunny and mild;NE;8;55%;5%;5
Dodge City, KS;65;34;64;34;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;20;55%;84%;3
Duluth, MN;50;25;40;24;Colder;ENE;8;74%;6%;3
El Paso, TX;72;52;68;43;Windy;WNW;19;25%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;33;21;35;25;Sun and clouds;E;5;79%;59%;1
Fargo, ND;37;23;40;28;Mainly cloudy;NNE;5;83%;19%;1
Grand Junction, CO;59;39;46;25;Snow and rain;NW;15;58%;74%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;49;27;53;29;Sunshine and mild;NE;8;57%;4%;5
Hartford, CT;45;18;38;21;Sunny and breezy;NW;13;41%;7%;5
Helena, MT;39;25;38;25;Cold with snow;WSW;5;78%;84%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;72;82;69;Partly sunny;ENE;12;65%;39%;5
Houston, TX;81;70;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;72%;68%;2
Indianapolis, IN;42;26;55;37;Sunny and milder;ENE;4;53%;5%;5
Jackson, MS;82;63;72;63;Rain and a t-storm;S;6;83%;87%;2
Jacksonville, FL;82;61;82;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;65%;66%;5
Juneau, AK;45;31;44;32;Brilliant sunshine;ESE;3;86%;64%;3
Kansas City, MO;45;36;61;43;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;55%;68%;3
Knoxville, TN;72;47;64;49;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;61%;70%;5
Las Vegas, NV;61;43;61;43;Sunshine and cool;N;7;26%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;62;35;57;41;Sunshine and nice;ENE;5;59%;42%;5
Little Rock, AR;79;49;60;54;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;7;70%;89%;2
Long Beach, CA;62;48;63;50;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;6;56%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;62;47;63;49;Partly sunny;SW;5;53%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;58;38;60;43;Nice with some sun;ENE;5;54%;58%;4
Madison, WI;50;25;55;29;Sunny and mild;E;4;50%;6%;5
Memphis, TN;76;48;65;56;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;59%;93%;2
Miami, FL;79;65;82;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;68%;9%;8
Milwaukee, WI;44;31;54;31;Sunny and mild;NNE;6;47%;3%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;27;47;30;Partly sunny;NE;3;59%;4%;3
Mobile, AL;74;64;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;87%;82%;2
Montgomery, AL;78;59;72;60;Mostly cloudy;S;4;73%;74%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;-4;-8;-2;-9;Sunny and breezy;NW;35;71%;5%;5
Nashville, TN;77;42;63;51;Cooler;ESE;4;64%;75%;4
New Orleans, LA;79;67;78;68;Areas of morning fog;SSW;8;82%;76%;3
New York, NY;48;28;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;10;32%;0%;5
Newark, NJ;47;25;45;29;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;37%;0%;5
Norfolk, VA;54;37;50;33;Cool with some sun;S;7;54%;4%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;62;49;65;48;A t-storm in spots;S;8;65%;48%;3
Olympia, WA;53;35;52;31;Clouds, a shower;SSW;5;76%;66%;1
Omaha, NE;39;29;52;35;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;72%;28%;3
Orlando, FL;84;60;85;64;Mostly sunny;W;8;58%;32%;8
Philadelphia, PA;48;28;50;32;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;34%;0%;5
Phoenix, AZ;71;51;67;48;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;26%;3%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;41;22;52;28;Sunny and milder;WNW;7;48%;1%;5
Portland, ME;29;11;31;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;13;40%;0%;4
Portland, OR;52;41;53;38;Spotty showers;SSW;6;69%;72%;2
Providence, RI;44;16;37;19;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;34%;7%;5
Raleigh, NC;69;44;59;41;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;60%;10%;6
Reno, NV;36;19;44;26;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;5;49%;1%;5
Richmond, VA;51;35;58;33;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;2%;5
Roswell, NM;76;47;71;35;Windy;W;22;20%;3%;7
Sacramento, CA;57;36;59;38;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;5;70%;4%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;45;32;46;32;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;58%;59%;3
San Antonio, TX;85;68;90;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;53%;44%;7
San Diego, CA;62;52;63;50;Sunshine and cool;NNW;7;54%;7%;6
San Francisco, CA;54;42;55;45;Cool with some sun;NW;6;69%;3%;5
Savannah, GA;76;60;83;58;Mostly cloudy;E;9;60%;76%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;40;55;40;Cloudy with a shower;S;7;65%;66%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;38;26;48;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;74%;9%;3
Spokane, WA;54;35;50;33;Mostly cloudy;S;6;67%;39%;2
Springfield, IL;39;29;58;39;Milder;ENE;6;56%;9%;5
St. Louis, MO;50;37;56;43;Mainly cloudy;E;6;61%;28%;2
Tampa, FL;78;59;80;62;Areas of morning fog;WSW;6;77%;14%;8
Toledo, OH;43;28;54;28;Sunny and mild;NNE;5;52%;5%;5
Tucson, AZ;72;47;64;40;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;14;37%;55%;7
Tulsa, OK;64;45;60;49;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;68%;85%;2
Vero Beach, FL;81;53;83;58;Sunny;SE;7;60%;15%;8
Washington, DC;46;30;58;35;Sunny and milder;WNW;7;42%;0%;5
Wichita, KS;64;39;61;45;Showers and t-storms;ESE;9;58%;90%;2
Wilmington, DE;47;28;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;37%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, Forecast