US Forecast
Updated 11:30 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
US Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;44;25;41;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;8;50%;45%;2
Albuquerque, NM;72;43;69;41;Sunny;SSE;10;25%;2%;7
Anchorage, AK;34;17;36;22;Cloudy;NNE;7;59%;30%;1
Asheville, NC;47;37;43;32;Morning mist;ESE;7;79%;72%;2
Atlanta, GA;72;53;55;40;Showers around;E;8;77%;80%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;48;32;42;33;Rain/snow showers;NE;18;65%;67%;2
Austin, TX;85;66;83;65;More clouds than sun;SSE;5;69%;32%;3
Baltimore, MD;49;33;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;6;45%;1%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;81;66;83;64;Clouds and sun;S;7;68%;7%;4
Billings, MT;53;33;43;29;Cloudy and chilly;E;7;60%;66%;2
Birmingham, AL;75;62;75;50;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;65%;75%;2
Bismarck, ND;35;31;40;25;Bit of rain, snow;NE;8;77%;81%;1
Boise, ID;50;34;48;28;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;56%;49%;4
Boston, MA;45;33;37;30;A snow shower;NNE;13;63%;62%;1
Bridgeport, CT;47;29;43;29;A snow shower;NE;12;51%;58%;2
Buffalo, NY;35;20;38;25;Partly sunny;E;11;56%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;34;23;41;18;Not as cold;NNE;10;60%;11%;4
Caribou, ME;39;20;36;9;Mostly cloudy;N;10;53%;6%;3
Casper, WY;58;28;47;22;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;65%;88%;2
Charleston, SC;63;55;59;44;Cooler with showers;NE;9;78%;93%;2
Charleston, WV;38;33;54;32;Partly sunny;ESE;4;48%;6%;6
Charlotte, NC;49;38;47;35;Misty in the morning;NE;8;69%;59%;2
Cheyenne, WY;58;32;56;32;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;8;41%;86%;5
Chicago, IL;38;29;43;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;39%;6%;5
Cleveland, OH;38;26;39;33;Sunny and cold;E;17;49%;0%;5
Columbia, SC;65;48;53;40;Cooler;NE;7;75%;35%;2
Columbus, OH;40;23;46;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;E;14;40%;0%;5
Concord, NH;45;28;39;21;Cloudy and cold;NNE;10;55%;27%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;65;85;67;Variable clouds;SE;13;63%;68%;2
Denver, CO;67;39;66;35;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;33%;68%;6
Des Moines, IA;34;28;41;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;15;71%;62%;2
Detroit, MI;41;23;40;30;Sunshine, but chilly;E;13;44%;0%;5
Dodge City, KS;69;38;67;45;Partly sunny, nice;SE;19;58%;33%;6
Duluth, MN;32;21;40;30;Milder;SE;8;64%;59%;4
El Paso, TX;82;60;82;58;Partly sunny;WSW;15;27%;5%;8
Fairbanks, AK;29;-1;27;2;Mostly sunny;NE;7;45%;4%;2
Fargo, ND;37;29;36;31;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;17;76%;67%;1
Grand Junction, CO;64;41;63;33;Mostly cloudy;WSW;17;33%;30%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;43;22;44;27;Sunny and breezy;ESE;14;39%;3%;5
Hartford, CT;49;30;44;28;Cooler;NNE;10;48%;40%;2
Helena, MT;49;25;45;26;Partly sunny;SSW;4;44%;39%;3
Honolulu, HI;79;66;81;67;A shower in the p.m.;N;3;72%;80%;5
Houston, TX;81;68;83;69;More clouds than sun;SSE;8;70%;40%;2
Indianapolis, IN;32;25;42;32;Not as cold;ENE;12;51%;5%;5
Jackson, MS;79;62;77;62;Spotty showers;E;4;74%;64%;3
Jacksonville, FL;77;59;80;59;Rain and drizzle;NE;11;66%;80%;5
Juneau, AK;38;17;34;18;Clouds;NE;6;57%;21%;2
Kansas City, MO;50;36;52;45;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;58%;64%;2
Knoxville, TN;46;44;55;42;Rather cloudy;NE;7;78%;44%;2
Las Vegas, NV;71;47;64;44;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;9;26%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;37;32;48;39;Partly sunny;E;13;58%;27%;3
Little Rock, AR;77;47;63;50;A p.m. t-storm;E;8;62%;80%;3
Long Beach, CA;64;52;65;48;Clouds breaking;NNW;9;50%;7%;5
Los Angeles, CA;65;50;64;48;Clouds breaking;N;6;48%;6%;6
Louisville, KY;39;34;51;41;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;47%;21%;3
Madison, WI;40;23;46;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;ESE;14;42%;4%;5
Memphis, TN;71;48;60;50;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;63%;62%;4
Miami, FL;76;67;81;66;Nice with sunshine;SSW;9;59%;6%;9
Milwaukee, WI;39;27;40;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;ESE;16;48%;2%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;26;46;31;Partly sunny;SE;13;44%;52%;5
Mobile, AL;71;65;80;64;Clouds and sun;S;8;73%;21%;5
Montgomery, AL;76;62;75;50;A shower in the a.m.;E;6;74%;75%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;14;4;10;4;Cloudy and cold;NE;20;86%;22%;1
Nashville, TN;65;44;54;45;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;74%;7%;2
New Orleans, LA;81;65;82;65;Partly sunny;SSW;7;70%;7%;6
New York, NY;49;32;45;31;A snow shower;NE;12;47%;55%;5
Newark, NJ;48;29;45;30;A snow shower;NE;10;49%;56%;2
Norfolk, VA;48;36;48;37;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNE;14;58%;6%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;73;48;67;62;A shower or t-storm;SSE;10;68%;80%;2
Olympia, WA;45;29;50;35;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;70%;80%;3
Omaha, NE;37;30;46;36;Mostly cloudy;SE;14;71%;66%;2
Orlando, FL;79;60;84;65;Partly sunny;W;11;52%;11%;8
Philadelphia, PA;47;30;44;31;Rain and snow shower;ENE;10;47%;51%;5
Phoenix, AZ;81;54;76;51;Sunny and nice;WSW;7;22%;1%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;42;22;42;29;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;40%;0%;5
Portland, ME;43;29;38;25;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;15;55%;29%;1
Portland, OR;45;35;51;40;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;6;68%;83%;4
Providence, RI;48;31;39;29;A snow shower;NNE;13;56%;72%;1
Raleigh, NC;50;35;50;33;A little a.m. rain;NE;8;64%;57%;2
Reno, NV;44;26;41;23;Snow at times;WNW;6;44%;74%;3
Richmond, VA;48;32;50;31;Clouds breaking;NE;10;45%;2%;5
Roswell, NM;86;56;84;54;Partly sunny;WSW;15;23%;6%;7
Sacramento, CA;58;41;59;38;A shower or two;N;7;60%;57%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;60;36;47;33;Brief showers;ENE;8;57%;82%;2
San Antonio, TX;84;68;86;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;7;73%;9%;5
San Diego, CA;63;54;63;52;Clouds breaking;W;9;53%;37%;4
San Francisco, CA;55;46;56;44;Partly sunny;NW;9;64%;46%;6
Savannah, GA;71;58;67;48;A few showers;NE;10;77%;86%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;51;40;Mostly cloudy;S;9;60%;68%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;32;28;38;31;Mostly cloudy;SE;16;82%;81%;2
Spokane, WA;44;28;49;29;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;59%;56%;4
Springfield, IL;38;31;47;33;Breezy with some sun;E;16;52%;15%;5
St. Louis, MO;46;34;50;37;Some sun returning;E;9;58%;12%;3
Tampa, FL;79;58;79;61;Partly sunny;W;8;75%;6%;8
Toledo, OH;40;23;35;29;Sunny and cold;E;14;52%;2%;5
Tucson, AZ;78;47;77;47;Sunny and nice;WNW;8;21%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;75;42;66;59;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;65%;82%;4
Vero Beach, FL;77;55;85;61;Partly sunny;W;9;54%;8%;8
Washington, DC;51;31;47;31;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;10;44%;0%;6
Wichita, KS;62;38;59;52;Spotty showers;ESE;12;66%;87%;3
Wilmington, DE;48;29;45;30;Rain and snow shower;ENE;14;51%;53%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, Forecast