US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;41;24;45;22;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;46%;0%;5

Albuquerque, NM;69;42;62;39;Periods of sun;SSW;8;23%;30%;7

Anchorage, AK;37;21;36;24;Rather cloudy;NNE;9;58%;29%;1

Asheville, NC;45;32;48;37;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;6;56%;12%;7

Atlanta, GA;47;41;48;44;Mostly cloudy;E;9;63%;44%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;43;33;43;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;17;55%;1%;6

Austin, TX;82;66;87;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;61%;64%;5

Baltimore, MD;47;35;49;34;Sunny, but chilly;SSE;4;47%;2%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;84;64;83;67;Low clouds and fog;SE;10;66%;27%;3

Billings, MT;46;28;47;33;Cloudy and chilly;SW;8;50%;30%;2

Birmingham, AL;75;51;57;51;Cooler;SE;9;71%;42%;2

Bismarck, ND;40;26;37;25;A bit of snow;W;7;75%;58%;1

Boise, ID;47;29;50;33;Partly sunny;E;7;55%;8%;5

Boston, MA;37;30;39;30;Mostly sunny, cold;N;11;51%;0%;5

Bridgeport, CT;44;30;46;28;Plenty of sunshine;NE;9;43%;1%;5

Buffalo, NY;39;26;47;33;Sunshine and milder;SE;9;56%;2%;5

Burlington, VT;39;17;43;24;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;55%;0%;5

Caribou, ME;37;11;37;11;Plenty of sunshine;W;2;50%;0%;4

Casper, WY;49;24;38;20;A bit of snow;N;9;72%;91%;2

Charleston, SC;57;45;57;50;A shower or two;ENE;10;67%;80%;3

Charleston, WV;53;33;57;41;Partly sunny;SE;7;41%;48%;6

Charlotte, NC;50;36;52;39;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;52%;4%;6

Cheyenne, WY;57;32;46;23;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;11;59%;67%;2

Chicago, IL;42;32;48;45;Increasing clouds;SSE;15;60%;78%;3

Cleveland, OH;39;33;49;39;Mostly sunny;SE;15;51%;63%;5

Columbia, SC;56;42;57;45;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;7;54%;7%;4

Columbus, OH;45;31;53;43;Rather cloudy;SE;11;58%;87%;2

Concord, NH;39;21;44;19;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;47%;0%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;67;84;69;Cloudy and warm;SSE;17;60%;67%;2

Denver, CO;66;38;53;27;Cooler, p.m. showers;NNE;7;60%;98%;5

Des Moines, IA;44;32;47;35;Rain and a t-storm;N;13;79%;94%;1

Detroit, MI;40;31;50;41;Milder with sunshine;SE;13;53%;79%;5

Dodge City, KS;65;46;65;34;Partly sunny;NE;12;58%;31%;4

Duluth, MN;40;30;37;34;Snow and rain;ENE;8;78%;90%;1

El Paso, TX;81;60;70;49;Not as warm;WSW;13;32%;16%;5

Fairbanks, AK;28;1;25;2;Mostly sunny;NE;8;45%;5%;2

Fargo, ND;36;31;37;28;Periods of wet snow;NW;6;85%;75%;1

Grand Junction, CO;62;32;54;30;Cooler with some sun;NNE;10;39%;10%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;44;27;51;43;Partly sunny, milder;SE;12;56%;78%;5

Hartford, CT;44;28;48;26;Plenty of sunshine;NE;8;42%;1%;5

Helena, MT;44;25;45;33;Partly sunny;S;12;48%;23%;4

Honolulu, HI;81;66;81;67;Partly sunny;WSW;7;72%;61%;10

Houston, TX;83;70;83;72;Partly sunny;SSE;10;66%;26%;4

Indianapolis, IN;43;32;51;47;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;11;70%;94%;2

Jackson, MS;77;63;82;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;11;63%;42%;2

Jacksonville, FL;78;59;64;60;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;14;86%;44%;2

Juneau, AK;34;18;32;27;Snowy;ENE;7;70%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;50;45;63;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;11;71%;82%;1

Knoxville, TN;55;42;61;45;Clouds and sun;NW;5;58%;23%;6

Las Vegas, NV;65;46;63;46;Partly sunny, cool;N;12;18%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;51;40;57;48;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;65%;66%;3

Little Rock, AR;62;49;76;65;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;7;71%;66%;2

Long Beach, CA;65;49;71;51;Mostly sunny;NW;8;35%;2%;7

Los Angeles, CA;64;48;69;52;Mostly sunny;N;7;40%;3%;7

Louisville, KY;52;41;59;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;65%;70%;2

Madison, WI;46;26;48;42;A shower in the p.m.;SE;10;56%;86%;3

Memphis, TN;59;50;69;59;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;14;71%;44%;2

Miami, FL;80;65;83;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;62%;63%;9

Milwaukee, WI;37;31;46;42;Partly sunny;SSE;16;63%;85%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;31;42;33;A little rain;N;11;65%;81%;1

Mobile, AL;79;64;72;62;Low clouds;ESE;8;82%;39%;2

Montgomery, AL;76;51;57;50;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;9;79%;44%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;10;4;19;14;Sunny, not as cold;SE;14;44%;0%;5

Nashville, TN;53;44;62;51;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;11;66%;74%;2

New Orleans, LA;83;65;81;68;Fog in the morning;SE;11;74%;40%;4

New York, NY;46;32;48;32;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;39%;0%;5

Newark, NJ;45;30;48;29;Mostly sunny;E;8;39%;1%;5

Norfolk, VA;50;37;46;36;Clouds and sun, cold;NE;13;58%;0%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;66;62;76;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;14;68%;85%;2

Olympia, WA;51;36;49;44;Periods of rain;SSW;10;89%;84%;1

Omaha, NE;46;38;50;34;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;12;81%;84%;1

Orlando, FL;84;65;79;66;Sun and clouds;E;12;68%;30%;4

Philadelphia, PA;44;31;47;30;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;43%;1%;5

Phoenix, AZ;77;52;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;23%;1%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;42;30;50;35;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;10;40%;17%;5

Portland, ME;38;25;40;27;Plenty of sun;N;10;52%;0%;5

Portland, OR;51;39;49;45;Chilly with rain;SSW;9;79%;85%;1

Providence, RI;38;29;43;27;Partly sunny, cold;N;12;44%;0%;5

Raleigh, NC;52;33;54;34;Partly sunny;E;8;48%;0%;6

Reno, NV;41;23;47;28;Cold with some sun;NNW;3;40%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;52;31;52;29;Mostly sunny, cool;E;8;43%;0%;6

Roswell, NM;85;54;74;44;Increasingly windy;SSW;15;23%;24%;6

Sacramento, CA;59;39;66;44;Sunshine, but cool;NNW;11;46%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;47;33;48;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;55%;27%;4

San Antonio, TX;85;69;88;72;Clouds and sunshine;SE;11;64%;65%;8

San Diego, CA;62;51;65;49;Sunny and cool;ENE;8;54%;9%;7

San Francisco, CA;56;44;61;48;Sunshine;NW;8;58%;1%;6

Savannah, GA;64;49;59;54;Rain and drizzle;NE;13;67%;55%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;40;49;46;Periods of rain;SSW;14;78%;85%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;38;31;38;30;Rain, snow;NW;9;89%;84%;1

Spokane, WA;49;29;46;39;Periods of sun;SSW;10;67%;66%;2

Springfield, IL;47;33;57;54;An afternoon shower;S;14;68%;90%;2

St. Louis, MO;51;37;57;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;10;73%;90%;1

Tampa, FL;78;62;82;65;Fog in the morning;ENE;6;76%;20%;6

Toledo, OH;35;29;51;42;Milder with some sun;SE;10;57%;78%;5

Tucson, AZ;77;49;71;43;Some sun, pleasant;WNW;8;26%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;62;59;71;59;A t-storm in spots;S;12;80%;89%;2

Vero Beach, FL;86;61;81;64;Becoming cloudy;E;11;68%;66%;8

Washington, DC;49;32;51;31;Sunny, but cool;ESE;8;41%;0%;6

Wichita, KS;56;51;71;43;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;15;67%;82%;2

Wilmington, DE;44;30;48;29;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;10;43%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: United States, Forecast