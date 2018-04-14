US Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
US Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;60;44;48;36;A little p.m. rain;NNE;9;69%;81%;4
Albuquerque, NM;52;33;62;39;Plenty of sun;NNW;11;21%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;50;33;49;29;Sunny;N;3;57%;10%;4
Asheville, NC;75;56;74;60;Partly sunny;SSE;9;62%;44%;4
Atlanta, GA;79;60;81;62;Partly sunny;SSE;9;62%;75%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;63;56;67;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;78%;26%;7
Austin, TX;87;57;73;46;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;28%;8%;10
Baltimore, MD;81;65;83;61;Sunshine and warm;SSW;8;48%;19%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;83;70;73;44;Strong thunderstorms;NW;9;83%;88%;2
Billings, MT;44;31;55;35;Rather cloudy;SSE;10;55%;30%;2
Birmingham, AL;80;66;76;51;Thunderstorms;S;10;76%;92%;2
Bismarck, ND;32;20;37;19;Clearing and cold;E;8;52%;2%;5
Boise, ID;56;42;63;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;49%;33%;4
Boston, MA;65;49;51;32;Cloudy and cooler;NE;9;82%;80%;2
Bridgeport, CT;71;54;69;39;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;65%;7
Buffalo, NY;53;37;42;33;Rain and sleet;ENE;18;86%;92%;1
Burlington, VT;51;34;35;25;Snow and sleet;N;13;62%;88%;2
Caribou, ME;48;24;31;11;Colder;NNW;14;39%;10%;6
Casper, WY;37;19;52;23;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;47%;9%;6
Charleston, SC;75;61;78;67;Partly sunny;SSE;9;70%;48%;9
Charleston, WV;85;59;84;64;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;47%;44%;7
Charlotte, NC;80;60;82;65;Partly sunny;SSE;9;54%;41%;4
Cheyenne, WY;33;23;45;25;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;21;47%;10%;8
Chicago, IL;50;39;42;37;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;21;91%;91%;1
Cleveland, OH;65;51;53;37;Rain and drizzle;ENE;13;82%;96%;1
Columbia, SC;82;61;85;67;Partial sunshine;SSE;7;56%;35%;8
Columbus, OH;78;60;69;54;Rain and drizzle;SSE;9;73%;93%;2
Concord, NH;60;45;48;25;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;75%;85%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;51;64;38;Windy and cooler;NNW;23;31%;10%;9
Denver, CO;44;29;53;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;14;35%;14%;6
Des Moines, IA;69;39;42;26;Rain, much colder;N;16;81%;89%;2
Detroit, MI;55;40;42;32;Rain, breezy, cooler;ENE;14;86%;94%;1
Dodge City, KS;59;28;38;20;Windy, much colder;NNW;34;53%;17%;3
Duluth, MN;41;26;29;27;A bit of snow, windy;ENE;26;75%;96%;1
El Paso, TX;65;45;70;47;Sunshine;SSE;8;15%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;42;18;36;13;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;6;44%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;39;23;36;23;Clouds and sun, cold;NE;13;50%;14%;4
Grand Junction, CO;52;31;58;37;Mostly sunny;E;6;31%;5%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;47;35;37;31;Periods of rain;E;20;90%;94%;1
Hartford, CT;71;53;66;35;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;66%;7
Helena, MT;50;32;54;34;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;42%;3
Honolulu, HI;83;74;82;74;A shower or two;ENE;18;70%;81%;6
Houston, TX;80;60;67;46;Cooler;NNW;13;47%;57%;10
Indianapolis, IN;75;62;70;52;Thunderstorms;S;14;83%;88%;3
Jackson, MS;84;68;71;42;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;10;84%;86%;3
Jacksonville, FL;80;64;83;69;Partly sunny;SE;10;66%;40%;7
Juneau, AK;54;36;51;33;A thick cloud cover;E;6;67%;11%;2
Kansas City, MO;84;49;51;29;Overcast and cooler;WNW;14;65%;68%;2
Knoxville, TN;80;61;79;63;Inc. clouds;SE;9;61%;74%;5
Las Vegas, NV;72;52;78;57;Sunny and nice;ESE;6;14%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;79;62;72;59;Showers and t-storms;SSE;15;76%;88%;2
Little Rock, AR;76;59;64;38;Some sun returning;WNW;11;57%;64%;7
Long Beach, CA;83;56;83;56;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;23%;4%;9
Los Angeles, CA;79;58;83;57;Sunny and very warm;WNW;6;23%;4%;9
Louisville, KY;80;65;71;57;Thunderstorms;S;14;78%;94%;2
Madison, WI;41;34;36;30;Rain, breezy, colder;ENE;23;80%;87%;1
Memphis, TN;80;66;68;42;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;12;85%;74%;6
Miami, FL;82;74;85;78;A shower or two;SE;11;61%;67%;10
Milwaukee, WI;40;35;38;31;Windy with rain;NE;28;86%;93%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;28;29;23;Windy with snow;NE;24;72%;92%;1
Mobile, AL;77;71;76;54;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;14;82%;93%;3
Montgomery, AL;77;63;78;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;75%;82%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;32;23;25;11;Snow and sleet;NNE;26;89%;90%;2
Nashville, TN;82;64;72;51;Thunderstorms;WSW;13;78%;92%;3
New Orleans, LA;83;72;76;51;Thunderstorms;NW;14;82%;92%;3
New York, NY;79;63;80;42;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;44%;57%;7
Newark, NJ;80;61;83;43;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;8;46%;58%;7
Norfolk, VA;81;60;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;S;12;51%;27%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;85;38;48;30;Windy, much colder;NNW;24;54%;15%;6
Olympia, WA;51;46;53;38;Periods of rain;WSW;8;88%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;71;37;38;22;A bit of snow, windy;NNW;23;85%;87%;2
Orlando, FL;84;66;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;59%;31%;10
Philadelphia, PA;82;62;82;47;Sunshine and warm;E;10;47%;30%;7
Phoenix, AZ;78;58;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;9%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;86;60;79;59;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;9;51%;84%;7
Portland, ME;58;43;46;28;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;76%;85%;2
Portland, OR;54;48;57;45;Showers around;S;8;76%;88%;2
Providence, RI;68;51;59;34;Cooler in the p.m.;NE;8;71%;66%;6
Raleigh, NC;81;58;81;65;Sun and some clouds;S;10;60%;35%;6
Reno, NV;60;37;68;45;Plenty of sun;SW;8;32%;1%;8
Richmond, VA;83;61;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;S;12;48%;31%;8
Roswell, NM;64;37;68;33;Mostly sunny;S;5;28%;0%;10
Sacramento, CA;72;46;76;49;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;5;58%;8%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;52;37;61;45;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;41%;3%;8
San Antonio, TX;89;58;75;45;Sunny and cooler;N;11;22%;7%;10
San Diego, CA;72;53;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;32%;3%;9
San Francisco, CA;63;50;63;51;Sunshine and nice;W;9;66%;10%;8
Savannah, GA;77;60;80;64;Partly sunny;SSE;10;69%;35%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;47;54;42;Periods of rain;SW;9;81%;90%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;37;24;26;19;Snow, windy, colder;NNE;27;87%;90%;1
Spokane, WA;50;43;57;44;Partly sunny;S;11;59%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;83;63;69;38;Spotty showers;W;15;80%;72%;3
St. Louis, MO;76;62;71;40;Spotty showers;WSW;11;68%;72%;3
Tampa, FL;86;66;88;71;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;20%;10
Toledo, OH;65;44;45;34;Rain and drizzle;ENE;11;89%;95%;1
Tucson, AZ;70;43;81;49;Sunny and warmer;NE;6;9%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;80;41;48;30;Much colder;NW;13;62%;30%;5
Vero Beach, FL;81;68;85;73;Partly sunny;SSE;13;63%;42%;10
Washington, DC;82;64;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;11;51%;13%;8
Wichita, KS;81;33;40;25;Windy, much colder;NNW;24;73%;56%;2
Wilmington, DE;82;61;81;50;Sunshine and warm;SE;14;51%;29%;7
_____
_____
Keywords: United States, Forecast