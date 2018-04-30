US Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
US Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;39;52;39;A few showers;W;11;70%;82%;2
Albuquerque, NM;83;53;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;SW;12;13%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;48;41;52;40;Cloudy and breezy;S;16;46%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;61;34;72;41;Sunny and warmer;NW;6;41%;4%;10
Atlanta, GA;71;47;74;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;40%;3%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;57;42;62;48;Breezy with some sun;WNW;17;38%;15%;8
Austin, TX;83;62;76;66;Not as warm;SSE;8;75%;36%;3
Baltimore, MD;55;43;71;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;11;29%;1%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;84;57;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;51%;9%;11
Billings, MT;67;45;51;39;Occasional rain;NNE;11;74%;81%;2
Birmingham, AL;72;46;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;41%;3%;10
Bismarck, ND;79;51;69;38;A p.m. t-storm;N;13;55%;83%;4
Boise, ID;59;41;62;41;A passing shower;NW;11;49%;66%;8
Boston, MA;57;42;51;43;Spotty showers;NNW;7;62%;68%;2
Bridgeport, CT;56;40;54;41;A shower or two;NW;11;54%;60%;2
Buffalo, NY;48;34;54;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;43%;0%;8
Burlington, VT;44;38;54;43;A shower;NW;9;68%;75%;2
Caribou, ME;65;42;50;39;Cooler with rain;NE;8;75%;87%;1
Casper, WY;76;39;56;33;A touch of rain;NNE;14;64%;75%;3
Charleston, SC;74;50;73;51;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;6;42%;1%;10
Charleston, WV;61;35;71;42;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;44%;5%;9
Charlotte, NC;67;42;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;38%;1%;10
Cheyenne, WY;75;43;66;37;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;10;30%;66%;8
Chicago, IL;55;42;71;55;Lots of sun, warmer;SSW;12;38%;3%;8
Cleveland, OH;47;39;59;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;52%;0%;8
Columbia, SC;72;44;76;48;Sunny and nice;SSW;5;38%;2%;10
Columbus, OH;56;35;68;45;Sunny;SSW;7;42%;3%;9
Concord, NH;53;39;52;37;Spotty showers;N;5;69%;70%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;59;80;66;Partly sunny;S;16;57%;44%;5
Denver, CO;82;50;75;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;10;20%;44%;9
Des Moines, IA;72;56;82;63;Warmer;SSW;21;43%;61%;5
Detroit, MI;58;37;69;52;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;34%;2%;8
Dodge City, KS;86;58;82;60;A strong t-storm;S;28;50%;66%;10
Duluth, MN;48;33;65;52;A shower in the a.m.;S;10;56%;82%;2
El Paso, TX;89;64;87;62;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;15%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;48;35;46;33;Rain and drizzle;SW;9;55%;72%;1
Fargo, ND;57;57;75;39;A p.m. t-storm;N;13;53%;82%;5
Grand Junction, CO;78;53;67;44;Not as warm;NNW;17;19%;44%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;58;33;70;53;Sunny and nice;SSW;12;40%;4%;8
Hartford, CT;55;40;54;42;Spotty showers;NW;9;59%;65%;2
Helena, MT;59;38;52;37;A passing shower;SE;9;63%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;67;81;68;Partly sunny;NNE;5;52%;34%;12
Houston, TX;83;61;80;69;Partly sunny;SE;10;65%;19%;6
Indianapolis, IN;62;38;72;50;Sunny and nice;S;8;39%;6%;9
Jackson, MS;79;51;81;55;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;44%;7%;11
Jacksonville, FL;82;62;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;E;11;49%;2%;11
Juneau, AK;50;40;47;41;Occasional rain;E;9;81%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;57;82;67;Partly sunny, breezy;S;19;42%;27%;8
Knoxville, TN;65;40;73;47;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;46%;4%;10
Las Vegas, NV;84;58;78;57;Partial sunshine;SW;11;20%;16%;10
Lexington, KY;61;37;71;48;Sunny and warmer;S;6;45%;4%;9
Little Rock, AR;72;48;80;58;Mostly sunny;SE;10;48%;6%;10
Long Beach, CA;69;56;70;56;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;57%;49%;6
Los Angeles, CA;69;55;69;54;Partly sunny, cool;S;7;60%;35%;6
Louisville, KY;65;40;75;51;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;40%;5%;9
Madison, WI;64;42;74;58;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;47%;7%;8
Memphis, TN;75;46;77;56;Nice with sunshine;SE;8;42%;7%;10
Miami, FL;83;72;83;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;55%;24%;12
Milwaukee, WI;51;40;69;55;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;41%;26%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;54;78;60;A shower in the a.m.;S;17;50%;82%;4
Mobile, AL;83;53;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;47%;9%;11
Montgomery, AL;71;46;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;51%;2%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;33;21;28;24;Snow showers;NW;21;98%;71%;5
Nashville, TN;67;40;77;51;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;35%;7%;10
New Orleans, LA;84;64;82;66;Sunny and nice;ESE;9;48%;9%;11
New York, NY;59;43;55;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;44%;50%;3
Newark, NJ;57;41;56;46;Rather cloudy;NW;15;45%;46%;3
Norfolk, VA;64;46;69;49;Sunny;WSW;10;32%;0%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;82;60;79;64;Breezy with some sun;S;18;52%;20%;7
Olympia, WA;60;44;59;42;A passing shower;WSW;6;68%;66%;2
Omaha, NE;78;59;86;63;Windy and warmer;S;25;45%;64%;9
Orlando, FL;87;67;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;13;54%;10%;11
Philadelphia, PA;56;40;64;47;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;33%;19%;9
Phoenix, AZ;91;64;85;65;Partly sunny;SW;8;19%;4%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;53;33;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;36%;2%;9
Portland, ME;49;42;50;40;Spotty showers;WSW;7;72%;68%;2
Portland, OR;58;47;57;46;A passing shower;NW;6;69%;66%;2
Providence, RI;58;40;53;42;A passing shower;NW;7;63%;61%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;41;71;46;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;35%;0%;10
Reno, NV;53;36;56;39;Cool with some sun;NW;6;50%;55%;8
Richmond, VA;63;39;71;43;Plenty of sun;WNW;9;31%;0%;9
Roswell, NM;88;54;88;54;Windy in the p.m.;S;16;23%;10%;11
Sacramento, CA;67;47;70;47;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;61%;38%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;66;44;57;41;Spotty showers;ESE;9;59%;72%;5
San Antonio, TX;82;66;77;68;Sun and clouds;SE;9;74%;42%;5
San Diego, CA;65;58;66;56;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;60%;55%;4
San Francisco, CA;61;51;61;48;Partly sunny;WNW;14;62%;10%;9
Savannah, GA;77;50;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;8;40%;1%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;47;58;47;A passing shower;S;7;69%;66%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;76;56;80;56;Partly sunny;S;20;50%;68%;7
Spokane, WA;62;42;62;43;A passing shower;SSW;6;54%;65%;3
Springfield, IL;66;43;77;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;15;39%;4%;9
St. Louis, MO;67;43;76;55;Mostly sunny;S;12;42%;8%;9
Tampa, FL;87;66;88;63;Sunshine, pleasant;E;9;57%;10%;11
Toledo, OH;57;37;68;51;Plenty of sun;SW;6;41%;0%;8
Tucson, AZ;93;59;86;61;Partly sunny;SSW;10;15%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;81;59;82;66;Sunny intervals;S;14;48%;18%;10
Vero Beach, FL;84;66;81;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;33%;10
Washington, DC;59;42;71;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;14;32%;0%;9
Wichita, KS;81;61;80;66;Windy;S;24;49%;16%;9
Wilmington, DE;55;39;66;45;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;33%;14%;9
